Jeremy Renner Sings ‘House of the Rising Sun’ in ‘Rennervations’ Clip: Exclusive

Jeremy Renner‘s reality docuseries Rennervations is coming to Disney+ on April 12, and ahead of the premiere, Billboard is sharing an exclusive clip in which the Hawkeye star shares how music has impacted his life.

Explore Explore Jeremy Renner See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Following a haunting piano cover of The Animals’ “House of the Rising Sun,” Renner is heard explaining over a piano melody, “Music has always been my first love. It’s a very personal thing for me, something that I fell into when I was younger to get me out of trouble. Becoming an adult, it still is. Any time I get overwhelmed with personal problems or my job, music is such a therapeutic outlet for me.”

He added that his decision to share his own music over the past few years was life changing. “In doing so, it opened my eyes and opened my heart,” he revealed. “It gave me a sense of belonging. Music unites people and that, to me, is exciting.”

The series follows Renner in his hometown of Reno, Nevada, as well as three other cities — Chicago, Illinois; Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; and Rajasthan, India — where he works with a team of builders to identify decommissioned vehicles that can be rebuilt to serve a new purpose.

Rennervations comes just two months after a terrifying accident in which Renner’s 14,000-pound PistenBully snowplow ran him over on his Mt. Rose Highway-area property while he was trying to divert it away from his nephew while clearing the snow, leaving him with more than 30 broken bones.

Watch the exclusive Rennervations clip below, and sign up for Disney+ here.