Jeremiah Green, Founding Member & Drummer of Modest Mouse, Dies at 45

Jeremiah Green, founding member and drummer for rock band Modest Mouse, has died following his battle with cancer. He was 45.

The musician’s passing was announced by Modest Mouse in an emotional social media post on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31).

“I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out,” the band wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Green.

“I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you.”

Green’s mother, Carol Namatame, initially broke the news of her son’s cancer in a Facebook post on Christmas Day (Dec. 25). In her note, Namatame included the detail that his cancer was stage 4.

“Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!” Namatame wrote alongside photos of the rocker.

Following the announcement of Green’s passing, numerous artists from across the music community shared their condolences in the comments section of Modest Mouse’s post, including Maggie Rogers, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, and former Modest Mouse guitarist Jim Fairchild.

Rogers shared an emoji of a light gray heart, while Carney wrote, “Rest In Peace Jeremiah.” Fairchild added, “JG. I love you. Always. Forever.”

Former Smiths and Modest Mouse guitarist Johnny Marr also shared a tribute to Green on Twitter. “The great Jeremiah Green. My friend, bandmate, and the most creative musician I ever met,” he wrote.

Due to his chemotherapy treatments, Green was forced to pull out of Modest Mouse’s recently completed tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1997 sophomore album, The Lonesome Crowded West. The group’s most recent studio set, meanwhile, was 2021’s The Golden Casket, which was the last to feature members Jim Fairchild and Lisa Molinaro, and included singles “We Are Between,” “Leave a Light On” and “The Sun Hasn’t Left.”

Green helped form the popular rock band in Seattle back in 1992. He played on every one of the band’s albums, except for Good News for People Who Love Bad News, which was released in 2004. The star took a break from the band from 2003 to 2004.

See Modest Mouse’s post about Green’s passing on Instagram below.