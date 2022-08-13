×
Jenny Lewis Cancels All Indoor Concert Dates Due to COVID-19 Concerns

"Out of an abundance of caution due to the ongoing COVID situation, Jenny Lewis will not perform at any indoor venues for the remainder of the year," her team announced.

Jenny Lewis
Jenny Lewis performs at the Osheaga Music and Art Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Aug. 3, 2018 in Montreal, Canada.  Mark Horton/Getty Images

Jenny Lewis has called off all of her upcoming tour dates that were to take place at indoor venues due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution due to the ongoing COVID situation, Jenny Lewis will not perform at any indoor venues for the remainder of the year,” her team wrote in a tweet on Friday (Aug. 12). “Therefore, it’s with great disappointment that the below indoor shows have been cancelled.”

Lewis’ concerts scheduled in Richmond, Va., (Sept. 17); Stroudsburg, Penn., (Sept. 20); Asbury Park, N.J., (Sept. 23); Baltimore, Md., (Sept. 25); Saxaphaw, N.C., (Sept. 27) and Asheville, N.C., (Sept. 28) were canceled. Fans were instructed to “check with your point of purchase for refund information.”

Lewis’ update then clarified that “Jenny and her band will continue forward with the outdoor festival dates: Live On The Green, XPoNential Festival, Sound On Sounds Music & Arts Festival, Wildwood Revival and Moonstone Festival.”

The singer-songwriter (and former Rilo Kiley frontwoman)’s most recent album was 2019’s On the Line, which peaked at No. 34 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

See the tour announcement below.

