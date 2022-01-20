Jennifer Lopez Gives a Peek Into Her Workout Routine Ahead of ‘Marry Me’ Release

Jennifer Lopez speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Jennifer Lopez is taking 2022 by storm.

The “On the Floor” singer took to Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 20) to share that she’s “#OnMyWay to a better me” with an extensive workout routine.

The accompanying minute-long clip shows the star at the gym, lifting weights, doing ab workouts and, of course, stretching. The high-energy video is soundtracked by her song “On My Way,” off her upcoming film Marry Me.

Lopez is set to star alongside Maluma and Owen Wilson in the romantic comedy, hitting theaters fittingly on Valentine’s Day. The film follows Latin pop star Kat Valdez (Lopez) after she finds out that her on-stage partner (Maluma) has been having an affair behind her back. On the day of their massive, livestreamed wedding, Lopez’s character chooses to marry a random stranger, math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson), who was holding a “Marry Me” sign by accident at the show.

Earlier this year, Lopez revealed what her intentions are for 2022 with her Instagram followers.

“It’s raining outside right now and that puts me in a pensive mood, and I was just thinking before I head to work out what my intentions are for this year,” Lopez said in a minute-long video. “Just thinking about being mindful of what I want my life to be, and knowing that my thoughts create my life and keeping those really positive so I can grow be my best this year — better than ever mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally to be the best mother I can be, the best partner I can be, the best friend can be, the best daughter, sister, boss, person that I can be.”

Lopez is currently in a relationship with actor Ben Affleck. The pair rekindled their romance in May — 17 years after ending their engagement in 2004 — and went Instagram official on July 24.