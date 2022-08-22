Jennifer Lopez Gets Warm Welcome Into the Affleck Family From Casey Affleck: ‘Good Things Are Worth Waiting For’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of "Marry Me" on Feb. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck held a second wedding celebration over the weekend, and the singer-actress is receiving and outpouring of love from fans and her newly minted family members alike. Affleck’s younger brother Casey gave his new sister-in-law his congratulations via Instagram, and included a sweet throwback image of himself alongside the couple during the 2000s when they first dated.

“Good things are worth waiting for. Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love,” Casey captioned the photo, shared Sunday (Aug. 21). “Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!”

Lopez and Affleck first tied the knot during a small ceremony in Las Vegas in July. Over the Aug. 19-21 weekend, the newlyweds celebrated in front of their closest friends and family in Georgia.

According to People, the pair’s second wedding took place at Affleck’s home in Savannah, and all of their children — Serafina, Violet and Samuel Affleck (the actor’s children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner) as well as Emme and Max Muñiz (Lopez’s children with ex-husband Marc Anthony) — were in attendance.

While neither Lopez nor Affleck have shared images from or commented on their weekend celebrations, the singer did share her post-marriage thoughts in her “On the J Lo” newsletter following the couple’s Vegas wedding.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote in July, signing off as Jennifer Lynn Affleck.