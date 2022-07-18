Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Wedding Ring From Bed in Makeup-Free Photo

She’s basking in newlywed bliss! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in a small Vegas ceremony on Saturday (July 16), and after confirming the news of their nuptials the following day, the star showed off her new wedding ring.

The “First Love” singer shared a photo of herself in an Instagram post Sunday, in which she’s lying in bed, not a lick of makeup on her face. Wrapped up in a cozy white comforter and propped up on fluffy pillows, the star is holding up her phone in her left hand, her new wedding band prominently on display, and a smile on her face.

“Sadie! #iykyk,” she simply captioned the post, noting that fans can get more details about her wedding on her newsletter.

In an email that went out to fans subscribed to her newsletter Sunday, J. Lo confirmed that she and Affleck had tied the knot. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind,” she began her note, which included details, photos and videos from the ceremony. “And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

The couple first met in December 2001 on the set of their film Gigli, and revealed their engagement in November 2002. They called off their engagement in January 2004. After the singer and fiancé Alex Rodriguez split in April 2021, rumors began swirling that Lopez and Affleck had reunited. The two confirmed their reignited romance in July 2021, and announced their engagement in April 2022.

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that,” she wrote in her newsletter of her romance with the double Oscar winner. “Best night of our lives.”

She signed the newsletter, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

See her post showing off her wedding band below: