Jennifer Lopez’s Ralph Lauren Custom Wedding Gowns Capture ‘Timeless Romance’

Just a month after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially tied the knot in Las Vegas, the couple celebrated their marriage on Saturday (Aug. 20) in front of family and friends at their home in Riceboro on the Hampton Island preserve outside of Savannah, Georgia.

Ralph Lauren, who custom designed the “On the Floor” singer’s three gowns for her big day, took to Instagram to share the making of the dresses. “Modern heirlooms for a timeless romance,” the designer’s caption reads, alongside a video of the gowns being created. “In celebration of #JenniferLopez and #BenAffleck’s wedding, #RalphLauren created the bride’s three custom gowns with love, care, and consideration woven into every detail of the silhouettes.”

Lopez also shared photos of the dresses, which were also posted by Vogue, in a newsletter sent to fans, writing, “The dresses were dreamy… thank you Ralph Lauren.”

Earlier in the day, the Marry Me star shared a “first peek” of her wedding glam. In the photo, Lopez’s face is covered with a sheer tulle veil, with a stunning smokey eye and highlighted, sun-kissed skin underneath.

The new Mr. and Mrs. Affleck first began dating back in 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli, the first of two movies they would star in together (the second being Jersey Girl in 2004), before getting engaged that same year. The couple delayed their 2003 wedding before calling it quits in 2004. Both moved on to marry other people and have kids, destined to be each other’s “the one that got away” — until last year. Lopez and Affleck were spotted together mid-2021 before going public that July. Then in April, they got engaged again.