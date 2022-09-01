Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Sweet Surprise for Ben Affleck at Their Wedding Celebration: ‘We Couldn’t Have Been Happier’

It’s been more than a week since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck held their wedding celebration in Georgia on August 20, and in a newsletter sent out by the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer on Thursday (Sept. 1), she shared all the romantic details.

Lopez opened the newsletter with of her her “favorite lines” from the film Live By Night, which Affleck directed: “This is heaven. Right here. We’re in it now.”

“He also said it the night of our wedding reception in his speech, and I thought…how perfect,” she wrote. “It had rained at sunset every day that week. Everyone was worried about the heat, the aptly named ‘love bugs,’ the details, would the guests all arrive on time, etc. — not to mention the thunder and lightning that arrived almost on cue each day at the exact time the ceremony was supposed to start that Saturday. Oh, and all of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating ‘til late in the week, that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend.”

Lopez assured, “The truth is, I never had one doubt. All week I felt the calm and easy certainty that we were in God’s hands.”

She noted that, thankfully, the wedding day ended up being a gorgeous sunny day. “As the sun set behind the live oaks draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept over the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, at long-last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life. Ahhhhh…it was actually happening…” she wrote.

Lopez shared that she and Affleck discussed “more than twenty years ago” that Marc Cohn’s “True Companion” was their ultimate wedding song, and she ended up surprising her new husband by bringing the singer to sing the track live at their wedding. “Later Ben told me that the chords of the song and seeing Marc Cohn both shocked him and allowed him to feel the way both roads we had walked found their way, inevitably, inexorably, and perfectly together,” she wrote. “And when he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken. I would have had many of the same thoughts probably had I not been focusing so hard on not tripping over my dress, but when I got close enough to see his face, it made the same wonderful sense to me. Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better.”

The multi-hyphenate shared a number of stunning photos from the rehearsal dinner, reception and the next day’s brunch. “Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and hold so many surprises, blessings, and delights. It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives,” she concluded her newsletter. “We couldn’t have been happier. I wish all of you the same kind of happiness…the hard-earned kind that’s all the sweeter for the journey that came before it.”

Just a month after the couple officially tied the knot in Las Vegas, Bennifer celebrated their marriage on Saturday (Aug. 20) in front of family and friends at their home in Riceboro on the Hampton Island preserve outside of Savannah, Georgia.

Mr. and Mrs. Affleck first began dating back in 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli, the first of two movies they would star in together (the second being Jersey Girl in 2004), before getting engaged. The couple delayed their planned 2003 wedding before calling it quits in 2004. Both moved on to marry other people and have kids, destined to be each other’s “the one that got away” — until last year. Lopez and Affleck were spotted together mid-2021 before going public that July. Then in April, they got engaged again.