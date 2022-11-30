Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Wants to Make a ‘Gigli’ Sequel in ‘73 Questions’: Watch

Get ready to learn exactly 73 new facts about Jenny from the block. For Vogue‘s latest “73 Questions” video, Jennifer Lopez opened up about the sequel to one of her movies she’d most like to make (hint: it would also star her husband, Ben Affleck!) and talked about new music, motherhood and more.

Wearing khaki trousers and a cropped white button-up, J. Lo started the video by opening her front door to greet Vogue and let viewers in to her Los Angeles home. On a wooden table in her entryway rests a framed photo of her and Affleck, her husband since July of this year, who was the subject of a couple of the “On the Floor” singer’s answers.

When asked about who makes her laugh the most between takes on film sets, a small smile spread across Lopez’s face. “My husband,” she said, grinning. “Ben.”

The Marry Me actress also revealed that of all the films she’s made, she’d most want to star in a sequel to Gigli — aka, the movie set on which she first met Affleck.

Lopez announced just days prior to the Wednesday (Nov. 30) “73 Questions” interview that she’ll be releasing her first proper album in eight years in 2023. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of her 2002 hit record This Is Me … Then, the new album will be titled This Is Me … Now, and will feature 13 tracks.

“People think they know things about what happened to me along the way, the men I was with — but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong,” she said in her Nov. 8 Vogue cover story. “There’s a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone. And I feel like I’m at a place in my life, finally, where I have something to say about it.”

The Bronx native spoke in more detail about her new music, life and her decades-long career for “73 Questions,” opening up about her sprawling film credits — Hustlers challenged her the most, her title character in Selena is the most like her in real life — as well as parenting her two children, Max and Emme.

“The most rewarding thing is that they wind up teaching you,” she said of her kids, adding that the “teenage years” are the most intimidating.

Watch Jennifer Lopez answer 73 questions for Vogue below: