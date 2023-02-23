Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Twins Max & Emme’s 15th Birthday With the Perfect Taylor Swift Song

Jennifer Lopez‘s twins are all grown up. On Wednesday (Feb. 22), the “Let’s Get Loud” singer celebrated her children Max and Emme’s 15th birthday on Instagram with a sweet video montage of their moments together, along with a very fitting Taylor Swift song to soundtrack the video.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts,” the singer captioned the video, which had Swift’s Fearless track “Fifteen (Taylor’s Version)” playing in the background. “I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever … HAPPY BIRTHDAY #Twins.”

Lopez welcomed her twins with then-husband Marc Anthony in 2008, four years after they tied the knot. Following the singer-actress’ marriage to Ben Affleck, Max and Emme have three more siblings — Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom the Oscar winner shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Anthony is also expanding his brood, as he announced wife Nadia Ferreira is pregnant with his seventh child.

Coincidentally, Swift’s “Fifteen” will also be turning 15 later this year. The track was released as the fourth single from Fearless after its predecessors “Love Story,” “White Horse” and smash “You Belong With Me.” The original version of “Fifteen” spent a total of 21 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and peaked at No. 23. Meanwhile, “Fifteen (Taylor’s Version)” — which appeared on Swift’s 2021 re-recording of Fearless — peaked on the all-genre tally at No. 88.

See Lopez’s birthday tribute to Max and Emme below.