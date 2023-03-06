Jennifer Lopez Teases New Lingerie Collab With Sexy Intimissimi Photo Shoot

Jenny From the Block has something special up her sleeve in the coming weeks. On Monday (March 6), Jennifer Lopez shared a series of snaps to her Instagram wearing a stunning set of lingerie from what appears to be a collaboration between her and Italian intimates brand Intimissimi.

The “Waiting for Tonight” singer shared a carousel of photos of her wearing a silky, fuchsia set consisting of a bra, underwear and a short satin robe. In the first of the shots, Lopez poses in a wicker chair; in the other snaps, she smiles for the camera while lounging in bed.

“JLOxINTIMISSIMI is almost here,” the singer captioned the post. “I can’t wait for you to see what I have in store with @intimissimiofficial. #linkinbio to preview the collection. #GlobalAmbassador #THISISMENOW.”

Fans looking to get Lopez’s set are in luck: The link in the 53-year-old’s bio leads to several pieces from Intimissimi’s line that are “picked by Jennifer Lopez,” including the fuschia set she donned in the Instagram photos. The bra retails for $69, while the matching panty runs for $15 and the silk robe $159. The pieces Lopez wears also come in black, turquoise and bright orange. Silk pajamas are also included in the collection of pieces handpicked by the pop star.

As far as what Lopez is cooking up in the lingerie department, fans will have to wait until the full collaboration arrives. In the meantime, check out the photos from J.Lo and Intimissimi’s forthcoming partnership below.