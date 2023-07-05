Jennifer Lopez Enjoys the Fourth of July Lounging in Pink Swimsuit

Jennifer Lopez spent the Fourth of July in the classic way — relaxing poolside before watching fireworks.

The superstar took to Instagram on Tuesday (July 4) to share a series of photos from her holiday, in which she’s seen rocking a pink one-piece swimsuit paired with big gold-framed sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and a gold necklace that reads “Jennifer.”

In the slideshow, she also gave a glimpse of the colorful fireworks that lit up the sky later that evening and the Delola Spritz cocktails she enjoyed. “Hope everyone had a great holiday weekend filled with love, family, friends and fun,” Lopez captioned her post.

The multi-hyphenate is gearing up to release her long-awaited album This Is Me … Now, confirming earlier this year that fans can expect her ninth studio record by the end of the summer season. “My upcoming album This Is Me … Now is coming out this summer,” she shared in March for Spotify’s new Countdown Pages feature, without revealing an official release date. “Yes, you heard it here first. I’m super excited.”

This Is Me … Now serves as a companion to Lopez’s similarly titled 2003 record This Is Me … Then, which was dedicated to her partner at the time, Ben Affleck. The two have recently rekindled their romance and tied the knot in August 2022.

Check out JLo’s Fourth of July swimsuit snaps below.