Jennifer Lopez Credits Emme for Giving Her ‘All the Energy’ for 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Jennifer Lopez look back at her epic Super Bowl halftime show on Friday (Feb. 3), particularly on her child Emme performing with her at the big show.

“3 years ago …,” the superstar captioned a throwback reel on the anniversary of her star-studded set with Shakira, using a football emoji and the hashtags “#TBT #SuperBowlLIV #Halftime.”

In a separate Instagram Story and tweet, she gave Emme a sweet shout-out as well, writing, “My lil’ coconut gave me all the energy I needed to go out there… #MySunshine #MamaBearEnergy.” Memorably, the then-11-year-old joined her famous mom for a mash-up of “Let’s Get Loud” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.,” which contained a subtly political reference to the immigration crisis at the U.S. border by having Emme and the other kids on the field boxed into glowing cage-like structures.

Later, J. Lo’s entire experience was documented in the 2022 Netflix documentary Jennifer Lopez Halftime, during which she expressed her frustration over time constraints between her performance time and Shakira’s. The film also claimed the NFL thought the “Jenny From the Block” singer’s concept for the halftime show was too controversial and tried to make her change it just 24 hours ahead of kickoff.

While Rihanna is slated to take the field for her own hotly anticipated halftime show Feb. 12 during Super Bowl LVI, Lopez’s latest big-screen rom-com, Shotgun Wedding, just premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The latter also recently attended a star-studded bash celebrating the 25th anniversary of Anastasia Beverly Hills alongside Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey.

Check out J. Lo’s throwback to her Super Bowl performance and sweet moment with Emme below: