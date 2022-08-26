Jennifer Lopez Performed a New Song for Ben Affleck at Their Wedding

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend "The Last Duel" New York Premiere at Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on October 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez “can’t get enough” of her new husband, Ben Affleck, and she put her feelings into song during the couple’s wedding celebration in Georgia.

In a video posted by TMZ, Lopez is seen singing an unreleased song to the Tender Bar actor, who is sitting in a chair in front of her, smiling from ear to ear. “All night I can feel the passion in your eyes / I’m still in love with you / You know I can’t get enough,” J.Lo croons over the catchy beat, grooving along with a group of dancers.

Just as the video cuts off, it sounds like Lopez is about to sing the chorus of the oft-covered reggae song “I’m Still in Love With You,” most famously performed by Sean Paul and Sasha in 2002, so J.Lo’s new song might interpolate the Hot 100 top 20 hit.

Just a month after the couple officially tied the knot in Las Vegas, Bennifer celebrated their marriage on Saturday (Aug. 20) in front of family and friends at their home in Riceboro on the Hampton Island preserve outside of Savannah, Georgia.

Ralph Lauren custom designed Lopez’s three wedding looks — one of which is seen in the video above. Lopez shared photos of the dresses, which were also posted by Vogue, in a newsletter sent to fans, writing, “The dresses were dreamy… thank you Ralph Lauren.”

Mr. and Mrs. Affleck first began dating back in 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli, the first of two movies they would star in together (the second being Jersey Girl in 2004), before getting engaged. The couple delayed their planned 2003 wedding before calling it quits in 2004. Both moved on to marry other people and have kids, destined to be each other’s “the one that got away” — until last year. Lopez and Affleck were spotted together mid-2021 before going public that July. Then in April, they got engaged again.