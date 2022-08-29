Jennifer Lopez Says Video of Her Performing for Ben Affleck at Their Wedding Video ‘Was Stolen’: ‘We Had NDAs’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had their dream wedding in Savannah, Ga., on Aug. 20 in front of a small group of friends and family. In the time since, Lopez has shared few details about her and the actor’s special day. Now, she’s come forward after a video from the occasion was leaked to TMZ.

The clip in question featured the 53-year-old singing an unreleased song to the actor, who was sitting in a chair in front of her and smiling widely at the display of affection. “All night I can feel the passion in your eyes/ I’m still in love with you/ You know I can’t get enough,” J. Lo crooned in the video, with added spectacle from supporting backup dancers.

On Instagram, a fan shared an interaction they had with Lopez, in which she specified that the video — that is still available to view on TMZ‘s website — “was taken without permission. Period.”

She added, “Whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where you all are getting it from bc we had ndas and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share. Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it’s to share with my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring I love you guys.”

