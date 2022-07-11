Jennifer Lopez Recalls the Panic Attack That Changed Her Approach to Self-Care

Jennifer Lopez is opening up. In her latest newsletter, the singer looked back on a panic attack that taught her to rethink her approach to mental health and self-care.

“There was a time in my life where I used to sleep 3 to 5 hours a night. I’d be on set all day and in the studio all night and doing junkets and filming videos on the weekends,” she wrote according to People in On the JLo. “I was in my late 20s and I thought I was invincible. Until one day, I was sitting in a trailer, and all the work and the stress it brought with it, coupled with not enough sleep to recuperate mentally, caught up with me.”

Explore Explore Jennifer Lopez See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

It was at that point that a young J. Lo experienced a full-blown panic attack, which she described in retrospect as feeling “completely frozen,” adding that she “couldn’t see clearly … Now I know it was a classic panic attack brought on by exhaustion, but I had never even heard the term at the time.”

Only after an emergency visit to the doctor did the superstar take a step back and reevaluate her mental and physical wellness, admitting that she “let my own self-care needs go completely … I realized how serious the consequences could be of ignoring what my body and mind needed to be healthy — and that’s where my journey to wellness began,”

Nowadays, Lopez said her focus remains on “pro-living versus anti-aging,” and that balance includes a good night’s sleep of seven to nine hours each night in between filming, recording, and running her empire.

Most recently, the Hustlers star unveiled Halftime, her new Netflix documentary about headlining the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira.