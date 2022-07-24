Jennifer Lopez Poses Nude for JLo Body Launch on 53rd Birthday

Jennifer Lopez speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 53rd birthday with a JLo Body, an expansion of her JLo Beauty skincare line. The singer and actress marked the occasion in the nude to show off a new product.

Lopez shared the news of JLo Body’s first product, a beauty balm intended to be used on the booty, with her loyal fans subscribed to her On the JLo newsletter, where she linked to an exclusive announcement video. “I’m always full of surprises that I love to share with you first,” she wrote in the email sent on Sunday (July 24).

Explore Explore Jennifer Lopez See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In the clip for fans, she poked fun at herself for dropping a “booty balm”: “That’s right,” Lopez, who just married Ben Affleck in an intimate Las Vegas wedding ceremony last week, said with a laugh. “I said it. You know I had to make a booty balm. I want you to flaunt your best assets — yes, I said assets — and I want you to feel great doing so.”

She also announced the new product on social media, posting a campaign video that features her posing nude.

“We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body,” the superstar wrote on Instagram. “It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!”

“Today’s my birthday and I am gifting YOU with a special drop of #JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT™ Targeted Booty Balm. Head over to JLoBeauty.com to shop the video for some seriously sexy science for your best assets!” she said.

See the JLo Body by JLo Beauty campaign video below.