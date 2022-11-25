Jennifer Lopez Announces ‘This Is Me … Now‘ Album: ’We Captured Me at This Moment in Time’

It’s been 20 years since Jennifer Lopez dropped This Is Me … Then, and in honor of the set’s anniversary, the star has announced a follow-up to that album titled This Is Me … Now, set to drop next year.

Calling it a “musical experience,” the project will chronicle the “emotional, spiritual and psychological journey” that Lopez has taken over the past two decades, according to a press release. In a teaser in which she announces This Is Me … Now, J.Lo says: “We captured me at this moment in time. If you have, like me at times, lost hope, almost given up, don’t. And that’s real. And I want to put that message out to the world.”

Lopez talked about this new album in her recent Vogue cover story describing it as a “culmination of who I am as a person and an artist.” She added: “People think they know things about what happened to me along the way, the men I was with — but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong. There’s a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone. And I feel like I’m at a place in my life, finally, where I have something to say about it.”

This Is Me … Then — which featured tracks such as “The One” and “All I Have,” featuring LL Cool J — peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart (dated Dec. 14, 2002). After releasing a handful of singles and the soundtrack for her film Marry Me over the past near-decade, This Is Me … Now will mark J.Lo’s first album in eight years, following A.K.A. in 2014. The tracks on the 2023 album, whose exact release date has not yet been revealed, are described as “plaintive, confessional songs, reflections on the trials of her past, upbeat jams celebrating love and sex.”

