Jennifer Lopez Dazzles in Disco-Ready Metallic Gown With Thigh-High Slit

The pop star was celebrating the release of her shoe capsule with Revolve.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez attends the launch of JLo Jennifer Lopez for Revolve Collection at a private residence on March 18, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Matt Winkelmeyer/GI for Revolve

Jennifer Lopez officially celebrated the launch of her shoe partnership with Revolve on Saturday and turned up to the Beverly Hills house party in a gown fit for a disco queen.

The “Waiting for Tonight” singer dazzled in a gorgeous floor-length gown made of a metallic gold, silver and copper ombré fabric complete with dramatic pleating. The singer’s dress featured one very striking feature — a sky-high slit that extended to her upper thigh. To accessorize the attention-grabbing ensemble, Lopez wore gold chandelier earrings, a larger-than-life gray feathered coat and metallic copper platform shoes.

In a video posted from the event — where the superstar celebrated her new JLO Jennifer Lopez for Revolve shoe capsule collection — Lopez posed for photos alongside sister duo Chloe x Halle and was seen chatting it up with Christina Millian. As for the party itself, several decor finishes made a nod to her forthcoming studio album, This Is Me … Now, which is inspired in part by her reconciliation and marriage to husband Ben Affleck.

Affleck spoke about how Lopez supports him in a recent feature with The Hollywood Reporter, saying, “[She] tells me today, ‘Relax, be yourself. Have fun. You’re actually a fun guy who is real and genuine and you just seem so serious.’ Do I seem serious? But as in many things, she’s really right. And she loves me. She’s looking out for me. She’s trying to help me. So it’s like, maybe I ought to f—ing listen to her.”

See photos of Lopez’s captivating dress below.

