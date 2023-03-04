×
Jennifer Lopez Congratulates Kim Petras on Women in Music Honor: ‘You Are the Moment’

J. Lo sent a sweet message to the 2023 Chartbreaker honoree.

Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Jan. 18, 2023, in Hollywood. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez has nothing but praise for Kim Petras, this year’s honoree of the Chartbreaker Award at the 2023 Women in Music event.

Petras took the stage at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday (March 1) to accept the honor. On Saturday, Lopez shared a clip of Petras’ speech at the event with a message of congratulations.

“Congrats @kimpetras !!! You are the moment #WomensHistoryMonth @billboard #WomenInEntertainment,” Lopez tweeted.

The dance-pop singer-songwriter performed “brrr” at Women in Music before accepting the Chartbreaker Award. Republic co-president Wendy Goldstein, who signed Petras in 2021, hailed the star as the first transgender woman to be honored at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

“Growing up I would question what rooms I would be put into and what boxes I would be put into — and I’m grateful it’s this one,” Petras said onstage.

“People should be able to decide what to do with their bodies to reach true equality,” she said to applause. “It’s very important.”

See J. Lo’s tweet below.

