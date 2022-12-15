Jennifer Lopez Honors Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss in Tribute Post: ‘Such a Light & a Beautiful Soul’

Jennifer Lopez is joining a vast group of entertainers whose lives were touched by Stephen “tWitch” Boss in honoring the dancer-turned-DJ following his death on Wednesday (Dec. 14). Shortly after the news broke that her former World of Dance costar had passed away by suicide, the Marry Me actress took to Instagram to share her devastation.

“Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul…” she wrote, captioning a carousel of photos of her, tWitch and their other World of Dance costars, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo.

“Shocked and deeply saddened,” she continued. “My heart breaks for @sir_twitch_alot, his wife and children … Sending you love and strength.”

The former Ellen DJ’s passing was first confirmed by his wife, fellow dancer Allison Holker Boss, in a statement given to People. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she shared with the publication. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Later, it was confirmed by authorities that tWitch’s cause of death had been suicide. He was 40-years-old and leaves behind three children: Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

Lopez is just one of many to pay tribute to the So You Think You Can Dance alum, with Justin Timberlake having penned a series of tweets honoring tWitch. “It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors,” the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer wrote. “I’ve known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community – he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through.”

Ellen DeGeneres also shared that she was “heartbroken” over the news, tweeting a photo of her hugging tWitch. “tWitch was pure love and light,” she wrote. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24 hours, at 1-800-273-8255.