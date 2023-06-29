Jennifer Lopez Hints ‘This Is Me … Now’ Album Release Date Is Almost Here

It looks like Jennifer Lopez‘s highly anticipated new album is still on track for a summer release. After keeping fans waiting since November, the 53-year-old singer-actress took to Instagram to tease that This Is Me … Now is just about ready to drop.

Lopez kept things vague in her Thursday (June 29) post, simply sharing a black and white photo of her posing in front of a wall emblazoned with the title This Is Me…Now. “Album delivery day ✨ #THISISMENOW,” she wrote in her caption.

It’s unclear what she means by “delivery day,” but the The Mother star did confirm earlier this year that fans could definitely expect her ninth studio record by the end of the summer season. “My upcoming album This Is Me … Now is coming out this summer,” she shared in March for Spotify’s new Countdown Pages feature. “Yes, you heard it here first. I’m super excited.”

This Is Me … Now serves as a followup to Lopez’s similarly titled 2003 record This Is Me … Then, which was dedicated to her partner at the time, Ben Affleck. The two were engaged in 2002 before parting ways in early 2004 — that is, until 2022, when the couple rekindled their romance. Now married to Affleck, Lopez has confirmed that Now is also inspired by Affleck and their stronger-than-ever relationship.

“The reason we’re here is because I want to capture this moment in time because it is even better than the first time,” the “Jenny From the Block” musician told Zane Lowe last year. “We captured me at this moment in time when I was reunited with the love of my life, and we decided we were going to be together forever. The whole message of the album then is this love exists. This is a real love.”

See J Lo's album teaser on Instagram here.




