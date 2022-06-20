Jennifer Lopez Calls Ben Affleck the Most ‘Selfless Daddy Ever’ in Sweet Father’s Day Post: See It

Although Jennifer Lopez “Ain’t Your Mama,” she does have a lot to celebrate as far as dads go. On Father’s Day 2022, the 52-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram twice to show some love for two of the fathers in her life — including fiancé Ben Affleck.

In her Sunday (June 19) post, Lopez shared a reel of adorable pictures and videos of herself with the actor — including shots of the pair jamming in the car, kissing on a yacht, and dressed up together to attend fancy events such as The Last Duel movie premiere red carpet. “This is the best time of my life,” she says in a voiceover as the clips play one by one, the audio file titled “Dear Ben.”

“I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be,” she continues. “I’m feeling incredibly blessed.”

“Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever,” Lopez captioned the video. “#HappyFathersDay my love.”

The two-time Grammy nominee also took a moment to celebrate her own father on the holiday, posting one recent and three older photos of herself with dad David Lopez. “#HappyFathersDay to the best daddy ever!” she wrote in a second post.

Though Lopez and Affleck don’t share any children together, their blended family consists of the former’s two kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony — Emme and Maximilian — as well as the actor’s three children with Jennifer Garner, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. The superstar couple first got together in 2002, and were engaged before separating sometime before January 2004.

Flash forward almost 10 years later, and Bennifer is together once more. The two rekindled their romance last year and got engaged again in April.

