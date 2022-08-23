×
Jennifer Lopez Shares Stunning ‘First Peek’ of Her Georgia Wedding Look

In the photo, Lopez's face is covered with a sheer tulle veil, with a stunning smokey eye and highlighted, sun-kissed skin underneath.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez attends "Halftime" Premiere during the Tribeca Festival Opening Night on June 8, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/GI for Tribeca Festival

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” once more on Saturday (Aug. 20), but instead of a late night Las Vegas ceremony, it was a sweet ceremony in front of friends and family at Affleck’s home outside of Savannah, Georgia.

While the “On the Floor” singer hasn’t revealed her latest bridal look yet, she took to Instagram to share a stunning “first peek” of her wedding glam. In the photo, Lopez’s face is covered with a sheer tulle veil, with a stunning smokey eye and highlighted, sun-kissed skin underneath. The custom Ralph Lauren dress seems to feature a feathered high-neck. She also linked to her On the JLo newsletter and shared that details would be coming for fans.

See the post here.

The celebrity couple were officially married last month in Las Vegas, which Lopez shared with fans in her “On the J Lo” newsletter.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote last month, signing off as Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

For her Las Vegas wedding to Affleck in July, JLo wore a white dress “from an old movie,” which she showed off in a pre-ceremony video posted to Instagram by her hairstylist Chris Appleton. “I’ve had this dress for so many years and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it,” she says in the video. “And now I’m wearing it on my wedding day.”

The elegant, timeless Alexander McQueen gown features floral jacquard detailing and a jewel neckline, and at one point retailed for $5,175 at Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus, though it is currently sold out.

