What’s Your Favorite Jennifer Lopez Hot 100 Top 10 Hit? Vote!

Birthday wishes are in order for Jenny from the block! Jennifer Lopez turned 54 on Monday (July 24) and marked the occasion with several posts to her Instagram Stories of friends and fans wishing her the best on her special day. To celebrate the multi-hyphenate, Billboard is recapping all of Lopez’s top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

J.Lo made her debut on the Hot 100 in 1999 shortly before the release of her first studio album, On the 6, in June of that year. “If You Had My Love” and “Waiting for Tonight” were the first and third singles from the project, with the former peaking at No. 1 on the chart, while the latter — which would go on to become a New Year’s Eve song for the looming millennium — peaked at No. 8. The singles spent 25 and 20 weeks on the chart, respectively.

The 2000s delivered some of Lopez’s most popular singles. The arrival of her sophomore effort, J.Lo, delivered two more No. 1s with “I’m Real” and “Ain’t It Funny,” both of which featured rapper Ja Rule. “I’m Real” spent a total of 31 weeks on the Hot 100 with five of those at the crown position on the all-genre tally, while “Ain’t It Funny” notched 29 weeks on the chart, with six of the weeks at the No. 1 spot.

Lopez would go on to have six more tracks chart within the top 10 of the Hot 100 throughout the years, but which hit of hers is your favorite? Vote in our poll below.