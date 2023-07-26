×
Jennifer Lopez Dances on a Table While Celebrating Her 54th Birthday: ‘Mood…All Month’

The "Waiting for Tonight" singer became another year wiser on July 24.

Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez has vowed to celebrate her birthday all month long. On Tuesday (July 25), the “Waiting for Tonight” singer shared a series of photos from her 54th birthday celebrations on Instagram, which included moments from a party, as well as several fashionable photos from the occasion.

The first picture in Lopez’s carousel featured her surrounded by friends and family. The star wore a glimmering backless silver gown with a cowl neckline, and stood up on the table to dance, with some friends joining her to the side of the table. The other pictures showed the singer posing in the same silver dress while holding a birthday cocktail; subsequent photos show her in a black floral swimsuit accessorized with opulent, chunky gold and silver jewelry and a large black fedora.

“Birthday mood…all month!! Always a good day when Lola comes to play… #OnTheJLo: Birthday Edition coming soon,” she captioned the Instagram post, hinting that an update from her email newsletter is coming.

Friends and fans flocked to the comments section to wish Lopez a happy birthday. Fat Joe wrote a trio of hearts for his fellow New York City native and past collaborator — the two previously joined forces on Lopez’s singles “Hold You Down,” “Feelin’ So Good” and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing (RJ Schoolyard Mix).” Jenna Dewan, who worked with the pop star on World of Dance, wrote, “Happy birthday my love!!”

