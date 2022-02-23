Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Her Twins’ 14th Birthday With Sweet Throwback Video: ‘I Am So Grateful for You Both’

Jennifer Lopez is in disbelief that her twins, Max and Emme, are all grown up. On Tuesday (Feb. 22), the Marry Me actress gave her teenagers — whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony — a sentimental birthday message via Instagram in honor of them turning 14.

“So this is [14]!!!! My babies, my sunshine, my loves. Happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts #MaxAndLulu,” Lopez captioned the post, which featured a compilation video — originally created by a fan account — of her with her son and daughter throughout several stages of their lives, including a clip of the star cradling her pregnant belly. “You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way…I am so grateful for you both!!! I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been to my life.”

She continued, “Today marks a very special day…it’s 2/22/22…they say this day is a rare once in a lifetime moment for humanity…today breaks open the door to a more fulfilling sustainable and aligned future…a day to move forward and stop living in the past. A rebirth. It’s no wonder to me because this day 14 years ago has always symbolized for me the first day of the rest of my life. Max and Lulu, I will love you forever and ever and ever… #UntilItBeatsNoMore.”

The 52-year-old singer recently spoke about her love of Max and Emme during her appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “They’re amazing, first of all,” she said, later adding that they teach her new things, despite her being their parent. “I feel like I learn so much from them. They keep me so abreast with the world and what’s happening now and how kids are thinking.”

See Lopez’s tribute to Max and Emme below.