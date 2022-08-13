Jennifer Lopez Tells Britney Spears to ‘Stay Strong’ Amid Singer’s Feud With Ex Kevin Federline

Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards at The Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Jennifer Lopez is showing her support for Britney Spears amid the pop superstar’s public feud with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

J. Lo took to her Instagram Story on Friday night (Aug. 12) to re-share a post from Spears that featured a quote from the Marry Me actress, along with a photo of the pair at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2001.

“Stay strong,” Lopez captioned a screenshot of Spears’ since-deleted Instagram post from Friday, in which the singer discussed “independence” and “equality.”

“In a world where you have the right to use your feet … heart … mouth … eyes … and body… to express yourself however you may !!! Declaration of INDEPENDENCE … for equality and to be equal !!! Not even touching, covering, and holding me against my will for 4 months !!!” Spears wrote alongside a video of herself dancing.

She continued, “As Jennifer Lopez once said, ’You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice ‘ !!! I’m here to share that freedom is a state of mind !!! GOD BLESS U ALL Psss I shot this today !!!”

Lopez also left three heart emojis in the comments section of Spears’ post, according to Page Six.

Spears’ ex-husband Federline recently claimed that the former couple’s teenage sons — Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15 — have been avoiding the singer in recent months. He told the Daily Mail that the boys chose not to attend their mom’s wedding to Sam Asghari in June and hinted that the they are having a tough time dealing with the singer’s nude images on social media following the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

The former backup dancer, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, says the teenagers still love their mother, but notes that he has felt the need to apologize to them for Spears’ Instagram posts, which often show her posing nude.

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself,’” Federline said. “But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough.”

Spears later took to her Instagram Story to fire back at Federline’s claims.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” the singer wrote. “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram. it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything … Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad’ … I’m sharing this because I can … Have a good day folks!!!”