Jennifer Lopez Says One of Her 2022 Intentions Is to Be ‘the Best Partner’ She Can Be

Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif on May 2, 2021.

Jennifer Lopez is heading into 2022 with a renewed mindset. The 52-year-old took a moment to get candid with her Instagram followers on Monday (Jan. 10), and revealed what her intentions are for the year.

“It’s raining outside right now and that puts me in a pensive mood, and I was just thinking before I head to work out what my intentions are for this year,” Lopez said in a minute-long video. “Just thinking about being mindful of what I want my life to be, and knowing that my thoughts create my life and keeping those really positive so I can grow be my best this year — better than ever mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally to be the best mother I can be, the best partner I can be, the best friend can be, the best daughter, sister, boss, person that I can be.”

The Marry Me star captioned the Instagram post, “It’s #MotivationMonday….I wanna know what your goals and intentions are for this year!!! Maybe we do them together. Tell me in the comments below.”

Lopez is currently in a relationship with actor Ben Affleck. The pair rekindled their romance in May — 18 years after ending their engagement in 2004 — and went Instagram official on July 24. During a December appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Affleck revealed that the attention the media placed on them “was about 50 percent [of what destroyed our relationship].”

The singer is currently promoting her film, Marry Me, and released “On My Way” from the corresponding soundtrack on Nov. 18.

See Lopez’s Instagram post below.