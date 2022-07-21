Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Wedding Vows ‘Were Beautiful,’ Minister Says

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles Special Screening Of "Marry Me" on Feb. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles.

They did … share lovely vows! Minister Ryan Wolfe, who conducted Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16, reveals in an interview with People that the couple had sweet words for each other at the altar.

The two had “their own vows that they wanted to share with one another,” Wolfe told the magazine. He added that the vows “were beautiful words to each other.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez See latest videos, charts and news

“It was an emotional moment they shared with one another,” he noted of the couple, who wed at the Little White Wedding Chapel. “You can definitely see the love that they have for each other.”

Lopez confirmed her wedding to the actor — with whom she rekindled her romance 20 years after their first engagement — in her On the JLo newsletter sent to fans on Sunday, July 17. The superstar also shared some details from the couple’s intimate ceremony, including that they barely made it to the chapel by midnight. “They graciously stayed open late a few minutes,” she revealed, “let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself.”

Wolfe offered a little more information on their arrival. “We were locking up everything, and they get out and we were like, ‘OK, well, I guess we can do one more,’” he told People, noting that the couple drove up in an SUV. “So they walked in, and I know Jennifer Lopez, of course. But you don’t expect to see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez walking through the door every day.”

Wolfe revealed to the magazine that after the couple shared their vows, he gave a quick prayer and blessed the newlyweds. He told People, “It was a beautiful wedding.”

Lopez agreed. As she said of the ceremony in her newsletter, it was “exactly what we wanted.”