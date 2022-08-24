Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Wedding Was ‘Achingly Beautiful,’ Kevin Smith Says

Director Kevin Smith was beside himself with emotion during Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s wedding on Sunday.

Speaking with Extra on Wednesday (Aug. 24) about the couple’s stunning nuptials — which took place at Affleck’s Georgia home on Sunday — and discussing his relationship with the A-list actor, Smith said getting to witness Lopez and Affleck’s union was beautiful.

“I was crying like an old woman at a wedding… like my mother at a wedding. Honestly, like, one of the most romantic moments I’ve engaged with in my life, and it wasn’t even my romantic moment,” he told the outlet.

Smith and Affleck’s friendship dates back to the ’90s — the pair formally met in 1995 when the director was holding auditions for his movie Mallrat and have been friends ever since — which has allowed him to witness Affleck and Lopez’s relationship both times around. He also wrote and directed 2004’s Jersey Girl, in which Affleck and Lopez co-starred.

“You’re watching two people who worked very hard to make their love happen and to stick the landing and close the circle,” Smith continued. “I’ve seen him be very happy. We all watched him win an Oscar with Matt for ‘Good Will Hunting’ back in the day. Take all of his happy moments you’ve ever seen… combine them, and you still don’t touch the radiating glow on the man’s face when he was standing at the top of the aisle and Jennifer was walking toward him.”

The director even shed light on Affleck and Lopez’s vows, complimenting the two-time Oscar winner and the Grammy-nominated pop star’s writing skills: “This dude wrote vows, they both wrote vows for each other, and they were achingly beautiful. I’m telling you, this wedding would’ve made the most hard-core cynic believe in true love. It was exquisite. It was insanely well done, very classy and stuff, but emotional as hell. I cried throughout the whole thing.”