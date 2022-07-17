Why Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Vegas Wedding Was ‘Exactly What We Wanted’: Read J. Lo’s Personal Letter

Jennifer Lopez — aka Jennifer Affleck, as of this weekend — penned a long letter to fans that highlighted all the sweet, personal details about her wedding to Ben Affleck.

The couple were previously engaged all the way back in 2002. They rekindled their romance many years later in 2021, got engaged again this year and were married in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony Saturday night (July 16).

Lopez confirmed their nuptials and opened up about the romantic, special moment that was a long time coming in a letter to fans subscribed to her “On the JLo” newsletter, just a day after getting married.

She signed the letter with the name “Jennifer Lynn Affleck.” The new Mrs. Affleck also shared a charming “wedding edition” camera roll of selfies and snapshots documenting the day they got married.

Read the superstar’s note in full below. To make sure you receive future J. Lo updates straight to your inbox from the star herself, sign up for “On the JLo” here.

We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.

Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.

We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).

So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.

When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives. Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room.

They were right when they said, “all you need is love”. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.

With love,

Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck