Jennifer Lopez Celebrates One Year Wedding Anniversary by Teasing Ben Affleck Inspired Lyrics

It’s been one year since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot, and the “Waiting for Tonight” singer took to Instagram on Sunday (Aug. 20) to celebrate the couple’s enduring love.

Explore Explore Jennifer Lopez See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“One year ago today,” she wrote alongside a series of snaps from the couple’s Georgia wedding, before teasing lyrics to her new song “Dear Ben Part II” off her upcoming album This Is Me…Now. “Sitting here alone / Looking at my ring ring / Feeling overwhelmed / It makes me wanna sing sing / How did we end up here / Without a rewind / Oh my / This is my life,” she wrote.

See her post here.

Mr. and Mrs. Affleck first began dating back in 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli, the first of two movies they would star in together (the second being Jersey Girl in 2004), before getting engaged. The couple delayed their planned 2003 wedding before calling it quits in 2004. Just a month after the couple officially tied the knot in Las Vegas, Bennifer celebrated their marriage in August 2022 in front of family and friends at their home in Riceboro on the Hampton Island preserve outside of Savannah, Georgia.

Ralph Lauren custom designed Lopez’s three wedding looks — one of which is seen in the video above. Lopez shared photos of the dresses, which were also posted by Vogue, in a newsletter sent to fans, writing, “The dresses were dreamy… thank you Ralph Lauren.”

Now, the multihyphenate is gearing up to release her new album This Is Me… Now, which was inspired by her marriage and how much she has grown over the years. “I think what the message of the album is very much if you were wondering if you have, like me at times, lost hope, almost given up, don’t. Because true love does exist and some things do last forever and that’s real,” she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe back in November.