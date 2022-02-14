Watch Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Dance During the 2022 Super Bowl

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of "Marry Me" on Feb.8, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Looks like Bennifer really enjoyed the 2022 Super Bowl! On Sunday (Feb. 13), Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were captured on the NFL’s cameras partying it up in their box.

Taking place at L.A.’s SoFi stadium, an abundance of celebrities were in attendance to watch the L.A. Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals during the big game, as well as the epic halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and surprise appearances by 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak. The A-list couple was no exception, with the announcers even pointing them out among the hordes of famous faces during the broadcast.

“Jennifer and Ben,” the commentators told the audience watching from home as J. Lo waved her hand to the beat, eschewing a Rams jersey for a chic white blouse, reflective sunglasses and large silver hoop earrings. For his part, Affleck cheered on the eventual hometown victors wearing a complementary black button-down and a bracelet, with his own sunglasses hanging from his shirt pocket.

Just one year ago, the “Jenny From the Block” singer attended Super Bowl LV with her now-ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez — who also happened to be in the crowd at this year’s game. And she, of course, spent the 2020 matchup performing as the halftime show co-headliner alongside Shakira with special guests J Balvin, Bad Bunny and her daughter, Emme.

The weekend also turned out to be major for the star outside of the stadium, what with the premiere of her latest movie Marry Me, which opened in theaters nationwide just in time for Valentine’s Day. The love story with Owen Wilson and Maluma marks the rom-com icon’s return to the genre for the first time since 2018’s Second Act. J. Lo also revealed that for Valentine’s Day, the Oscar-winning actor had remixed her video for Marry Me tune “On My Way” with images from their romance.

Check out clips of Jen and Ben dancing at the Super Bowl below.