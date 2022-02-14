Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Sweet ‘On My Way’ Remix Video Ben Affleck Gave Her for Valentine’s Day: Watch

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend "The Last Duel" New York Premiere at Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on Oct. 9, 2021 in New York City.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating love old and new this Valentine’s Day. The singer-actress shared the emotional gift from Affleck ahead of the holiday: a revamped music video for her song “On My Way,” packed with personal clips of the pair from their lives.

The 49-year-old The Last Duel actor used clips from the beginnings of their relationship in his personalized version of the “On My Way” video, originally released as a single from Lopez’s new romcom with Owen Wilson titled Marry Me. Lopez shared with subscribers of her “On the JLo” newsletter that she normally wouldn’t publicly share Affleck’s gift, as it’s very “personal,” according to E! Online. “It’s an early Valentine’s Day present from Ben. Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever,” she shared with fans. “This seriously melted my heart.”

Though “On My Way” was written for Mary Me, about a pop star (Lopez) impulsively marrying a fan (Wilson) at her concert, the lyrics are relevant to Bennifer — who were among the Super Bowl celebrity crowd Sunday (Feb. 13) — and the story of their resurrected romance. “Every heartbreak was just taking me home,” Lopez sings on the track. “I was never lost, I was just passing through. I was on my way to you.”

Lopez and Affleck first began their romance in 2002 and later got engaged. The ultra high-profile couple starred in movies – Gigli, Jersey Girl – as well as her music video “Jenny From the Block,” and conquered glamorous events and red carpets together before parting ways in 2004. Their love story picked back up in 2021, after Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ended their romance.

Watch Affleck’s version of the “On My Way” video below:

