Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Ben Affleck With Glitzy Necklace

Jennifer Lopez subtly showed off her love for Ben Affleck in a glam social media post on Thursday.

In the carousel posted to her official Instagram page, Jenny From the Block dons a gorgeous all-white ensemble for an unnamed charity event, including a cozy sherpa coat and low-cut dress. However, the singer’s eye for romantic detail paid off with the jewelry she chose for the evening, wearing a nameplate necklace inscribed with “Jennifer Ben” and a sweet gold hummingbird charm.

Though the accessory only features her hubby’s first name, J.Lo has been open lately about the reasons she chose to legally take his famous last name after they tied the knot in Vegas last July.

“People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem,” she said in her recent Vogue cover story, later adding, “I just feel like it’s romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I’m just that kind of girl.”

Earlier this fall, Prime Video released the trailer for Shotgun Wedding, the star’s upcoming romantic comedy co-starring Josh Dumahel, Jennifer Coolidge and Lenny Kravitz. Dropping Jan. 27, the film will be Lopez’s first flick since the premiere of her Netflix documentary Jennifer Lopez: Halftime, which tracked the run-up to her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira.

Check out J.Lo’s necklace tribute for Affleck below.