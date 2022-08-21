×
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrate Wedding Ceremony in Georgia

The wedding was held at Affleck's home outside of Savannah, Georgia.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the "Marry Me" screening held at the DGA Theater on February 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” again this weekend.

But instead of in a late night Las Vegas drive through chapel, this time it was in front of friends and family in Georgia, a person close to the couple who was not authorized to speak publicly said Sunday (Aug. 21).

The wedding was held at Affleck’s home outside of Savannah, Georgia, with all of their kids present for the proceedings on Saturday, according to People.

The celebrity couple were officially married last month in Las Vegas, which Lopez shared with fans in her “On the J Lo” newsletter.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote last month, signing off as Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, famously dated in the early 2000s. They starred together in 2003’s Gigli and 2004’s Jersey Girl and became engaged but didn’t wed at the time.

Paparazzi has feverishly trailed the couple since they rekindled their romance last year, from the earliest stages of the courtship, to their red carpet debut at last year’s Venice International Film Festival and their recent honeymoon in Paris.

Representatives for the couple did not immediately respond to request for comment Sunday.

