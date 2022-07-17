Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Marry in Las Vegas

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend "The Last Duel" New York Premiere at Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on Oct. 9, 2021 in New York City.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married!

Months after getting engaged, the celebrity couple obtained a marriage license in Nevada over the weekend. On Sunday (July 17), Lopez confirmed the happy news of their Las Vegas wedding in a heartfelt letter sent to fans subscribed to her “On the JLo” mailing list.

“We did it,” Lopez announced in the newsletter, which featured a number of personal wedding day snapshots. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

Explore Explore Jennifer Lopez See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

She went on to describe the couple’s day: “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed),” she wrote.

Lopez said that she wore “a dress from an old movie,” while Affleck put on a jacket that he had in his closet for the special occasion, “one we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

“Best night of our lives,” she commented. “Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room.”

The bride signed her note to fans with the name Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, announced their engagement in early April. That news was also revealed through the superstar singer and actress’ “On the JLo” newsletter, where she shared a video of herself wearing an engagement ring.

Rumors of the couple’s reunion started in late April 2021, when they were reportedly spotted together two weeks after Lopez announced that she and Alex Rodriguez had ended their engagement. The pair made it official in September, when they walked their first red carpet together in 18 years at the Venice International Film Festival.

The couple was previously engaged in November 2002, before calling it off two years later.

This marks Lopez’s fourth time walking down the aisle. She was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony. She and the Latin music star share 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max.

Affleck was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares 16-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina and 10-year-old Samuel.

In a People cover story published in February, Lopez opened up about their rekindled romance, saying, “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”