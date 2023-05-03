Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Is a ‘Wonderful Father Figure’ to Her Kids: ‘They Love Him’

Jennifer Lopez can’t stop gushing about Ben Affleck and his relationship with her kids. The singer-actress appeared on TODAY on Wednesday (May 3) to chat about her husband, twins Emme and Maximillian, and her forthcoming album, This Is Me … Now.

“They are becoming adults. They are challenging everything in life, they’re looking at everything and these kids have so much information, so much more than we had,” she told TODAY‘s Hoda Kotb of the kids she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. “They’re thinking about things and talking about life in a different way than I did when I was 15 or 16 years old. I think they’re going to change the world, to be quite honest, and make it so much better.”

Lopez also shed some light on her kids and their relationship with her husband. “They love Ben. He’s a wonderful, wonderful father figure to them as well,” she said, nothing that Affleck’s relationship with his kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner helps him be a good dad to her own kids.

She continued, “He has his own three beautiful children and then there’s us, and he’s fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means and they love him, and they appreciate him, and so do I.”

As for Lopez’s forthcoming album, This is Me … Now, she revealed that her personal growth throughout the years and of course, her relationship with Affleck, largely served as inspiration for the LP. “I’ve grown a lot and I think the albums are really about capturing those moments in time … of falling in love with the love of your life and 20 years later coming back together and trying to capture what this moment was,” she explained. “People are going to feel that in the album.”

Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, was sitting in on the interview in the background and sweetly chimed in, “I knew you’d [Lopez and Affleck] get back together, because I prayed for 20 years.”

Watch Lopez’s full interview on TODAY in the video above.