Jennifer Lopez Reveals Sweet Inscription Ben Affleck Put Inside Her Engagement Ring

Jennifer Lopez is so in love. The singer can’t help but gush about her relationship, and opened up in a new interview on Tuesday (Nov. 29) about her renewed romance with Ben Affleck.

Affleck and Lopez got engaged for the second time in April, 20 years after their high-profile romance in the early 2000s when they became known in the press as “Bennifer.” And sitting down for a wide-ranging chat with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Lopez shared that Affleck had a special promise inscribed on her engagement ring.

“Not. Going. Anywhere.,” she said. “Because that’s how he would sign his emails when we started talking again. Like, don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere.”

While the two superstars finally married this past August, their love story also inspired J.Lo’s upcoming ninth studio album, This Is Me… Now — a follow-up to 2002’s This Is Me… Then, which is set to be released in 2023.

“Twenty years ago, I fell in love with the love of my life and I was working on an album, and it was called This Is Me… Then,” she told Lowe. “And it was all about capturing that moment in time. I said, ‘Now the most amazing, incredible, unbelievable thing has happened.’ And the reason we’re here is because I want to capture this moment in time. ‘Cause it is even better than the first time.”

Lopez’s third album originally bowed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, becoming her third consecutive top 10 album and contained smash singles “Jenny From the Block” featuring Jadakiss and Styles, “All I Have” featuring LL Cool J and “I’m Glad.”

Watch J.Lo’s full conversation with Lowe about her new album and Affleck below.