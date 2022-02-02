Jennifer Lopez Denies Trying to Recreate ‘Jenny From the Block’ With Ben Affleck

She’s still “Jenny From the Block,” even if it’s not always intentional. Jennifer Lopez laughed off theories on Wednesday (Feb. 2) that she and Ben Affleck were trolling the press by recreating their iconic scene from the 2002 music video.

The viral moment occurred while the power couple were vacationing in St. Tropez last summer to ring in J. Lo’s 52nd birthday. In the snap caught by paparazzi, the A-lister and her movie star beau appear in virtually identical positions to the famous shot from the 2002 visual, with Affleck’s hand lingering on J. Lo’s backside as she lounges in a bikini.

However, the Hustlers actress was quick to shoot down the comparisons in an interview with People, insisting they were merely a coincidence.

“We were just on the boat! There was no recreation!” she told the magazine for its recent cover story. “I was lying down. … It was a trip I like to take for my birthday, but no, we were not intentionally recreating it. I didn’t know there were paparazzi out in the middle of the ocean either!”

While Lopez did find the comparisons amusing, she also reflected on the pair’s first shot at romance in the early 2000s, back when they were first christened “Bennifer,” from 2002 to the time they broke off their high-profile engagement two years later. “Before, we kind of put [our relationship] out there and we were naïve and it got a little trampled,” she said, adding, “It’s beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago. … There’s more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice.”

For his part, Affleck echoed his partner’s sentiments in a recent conversation with bestie Matt Damon for Entertainment Weekly, calling the relationship “really meaningful to me in my life.”

Meanwhile, J.Lo’s latest film, Marry Me, which co-stars Maluma and Owen Wilson, hits theaters on Feb. 11. She’s also currently starring in Coach’s new “That’s My Ride” campaign alongside Megan Thee Stallion.