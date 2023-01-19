Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Balancing her Personal Life & Career: ‘I Struggle At Times’

Jennifer Lopez opened up at the premiere of her new film Shotgun Wedding on Wednesday night (Jan. 18) about how she balances her personal and professional lives.

“How do I say this? I put my best foot forward as much as I can,” the superstar — who has two children of her own, as well as husband Ben Affleck’s three children from his marriage to Jennifer Garner — told People on the red carpet. “I’m not one to share my angst. I don’t feel like that’s my life as a performer. You always show the best of you. But I’m a human being like everybody else, and I suffer in silence at times.”

The “Luh You Papi” singer added that a commitment to getting vulnerable has played into the creation of her upcoming album, This Is Me … Now, sequel of sorts to 2002’s This Is Me… Then. “I have an album coming out,” she said. “And I’ve been thinking a lot about that — like, what parts of myself do I share with my audience? And what it means to be an artist and to be authentic. And I feel like there are some things that need to be said and shared because I think, like you just said, it’s like, ‘Oh, you have it all together.’

“But the truth is, I’m just like anybody else. I struggle at times, and I wonder at times and I doubt at times, and I’m insecure,” Lopez concluded.

She also teased that she has several other projects in the works beyond the music and her new rom-com, which streams on Amazon Prime starting Jan. 27. “Lots to come this year,” Lopez hinted. “Let’s just put it that way. A lot of sharing and artistic things that I think are going to be revelatory for people. And I’m happy to do that. I’m happy to share that.”

As for her blended family, she told Extra that things are going well. “We have five beautiful, beautiful children,” the star said. “We were just kind of thinking about what our lives have become and just feeling so blessed and grateful for where we wound up in our lives.”

Lopez and Affleck married in July 2022.