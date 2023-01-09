Jennifer Lawrence Would Be ‘Starstruck’ If She Met This Pop Star

Jennifer Lawrence has worked with some of today’s biggest stars, from Leonardo DiCaprio in Don’t Look Up to Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro in Silver Linings Playbook — so it’s hard to believe the Academy Award winning actress still gets excited about meeting celebrities.

Explore Explore Jessica Simpson See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

However, Lawrence proved once again that she’s just like the rest of us in a new interview with W Magazine, where she revealed if she’s ever been starstruck. “To me, the biggest celebrities in the world are, like, Pete Davidson. Or when Ariana Grande was in my last film, Don’t Look Up, I was photographed with her and I fully look like a radio contest winner,” she shared, before adding that while she hasn’t met her yet, “I would be starstruck if I saw Jessica Simpson. That would knock me over.”

Showing off her range in musical tastes, the actress also shared that she had an Avril Lavigne poster in her room growing up, as well as a poster of dogs. “I wasn’t cool,” she joked.

Back in November, Lawrence opened up about her friendship with another music star, Adele, and how the “Easy on Me” singer warned her not to take the role in the 2016 sci-fi film Passengers, which grossed more than $300 million globally but drew so-so reviews. “Adele told me not to do it! She was like, ‘I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.’ I should have listened to her,” she told the New York Times. Lawrence is a frequent presence at Adele’s concerts, including a cameo at last year’s star-studded “Adele: One Night Only” special.