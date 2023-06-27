Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Rumors Liam Hemsworth Cheated on Miley Cyrus With Her

Jennifer Lawrence may have had a short-lived romance with Liam Hemsworth in The Hunger Games, but offscreen, she wasn’t playing any games. In her Monday (June 26) appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the No Hard Feelings star finally addressed speculation that she and Hemsworth hooked up while the actor was still in a relationship with Miley Cyrus.

Playing a round of “Plead the Fifth” on the talk show, host Andy Cohen cut right to the chase by asking Lawrence whether there was any weight to rumors that Cyrus subtly shaded her earlier this year by sporting a figure-hugging gold dress, similar to one worn by the actress at a Hunger Games red carpet premiere in 2012, in the “Flowers” music video. Some fans took the look as Cyrus calling out Lawrence for having a fling with the singer’s now ex-husband.

Suffice to say, Lawrence did not plead the fifth, instead eagerly cutting off Cohen before he’d even finished the question to respond.

“Not true,” she said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I would love to [respond], it’s not true. Total rumor.”

The Don’t Look Up alum previously insinuated that she and Hemsworth had locked lips behind the scenes, which some fans took at the time as “proof” the two costars had an affair. But on Monday night, Lawrence insisted to Cohen that there was no overlap between their kiss and Hemsworth’s on again, off again romance with Cyrus.

“I mean, we all know that me and Liam, like, kissed one time,” said Lawrence, who’s now married and shares a son with art gallery director Cooke Maroney. “But it was years after they broke up.”

“So I just assume that was like a coincidence,” she added of Cyrus’ gold dress.

But while the gold dress may have been just that — a gold dress — there is a pretty compelling case to be made that Cyrus was shading Hemsworth with “Flowers.” For instance, the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper was released not so subtly on the Last Song star’s 33rd birthday.

Anyway, during her appearance on WWHL, Lawrence also spoke about another female pop star: her friend Adele. When asked by fans calling in to the show to rate how drunk she was when she and the “Easy on Me” vocalist famously went out together in 2019 to Pieces, a gay bar in New York City, she replied: “10 out of 10 hammered.”

Watch J. Law talk about her night out with Adele on Watch What Happens Live below: