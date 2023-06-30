Jennifer Lawrence Didn’t Know Jack Harlow Is From Her Hometown

Both Jennifer Lawrence and Jack Harlow hail from Louisville, Kentucky — a fact that came as a surprise to The Hunger Games actress while appearing on the newest episode of .

Explore Explore Jack Harlow See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Really? He’s from Kentucky?” Lawrence, in disbelief, asks host Amelia Dimoldenberg, who goes on to explain that he’s from Louisville.

“I’m from Louisville. There is no way Jack Harlow is from Louisville, Kentucky,” Lawrence replies, to which Dimoldenberg suggests, “I thought you would know, and be friends.”

Lawrence said she’s “down to be friends” with the rapper, referencing how much she “loved” his viral interview with Emma Chamberlain at the 2022 Met Gala. In the clip, the “Industry Baby” star and the YouTube sensation have a hilariously awkward yet flirty interaction, telling each other that they love each other at the end.

Dimoldenberg’s reaction to Lawrence’s statement suggests that the Silver Linings Playbook actress might have not seen her own viral, flirtatious Chicken Shop Date episode with Harlow, which currently has more than 15 million views.

Elsewhere in their date, Dimoldenberg asked Lawrence if the actress’ husband, Cooke Maroney, likes The Hunger Games, in which she starred as Katniss Everdeen. “He just died laughing at me,” Lawrence recalls of the time she asked, “and like, texted all my friends that I said that.”

She later clarified that Maroney, with whom she shares one-year-old son Cy, does in fact like The Hunger Games.

Watch the entire Chicken Shop Date with Jennifer Lawrence below.