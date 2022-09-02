Jennifer Hudson’s First Talk Show Guest Is This ‘American Idol’ OG

Jennifer Hudson is celebrating her new talk show with a little American Idol reunion.

The Jennifer Hudson Show is set to premiere on Monday (Sept. 12) and former Idol judge Simon Cowell will be the multi-hyphenate’s first guest, according to People. It will be the first time the duo have sat down together onscreen since Hudson placed seventh on the singing competition’s third season in 2004.

The upcoming series will “be a destination to laugh, learn, and feel inspired,” according to a press release. Hudson’s show will be distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic TV Distribution and will air on Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media and Gray Media Group, among other station groups. The series will film in Los Angeles. Warners produces alongside Telepictures.

The Jennifer Hudson Show premiere also coincides with Hudson’s 41st birthday. “I can’t believe I get to say this, but welcome to my show !!!” she tweeted in June. “Let’s light up daytime beginning September 12th ! Wait a minute that’s my birthday !!!”

Hudson recently completed her EGOT status after she took home a Tony as one of the producers of best musical winner A Strange Loop. Over the course of her acclaimed career, she’s also won the Oscar for best supporting actress (for 2006’s Dreamgirls), two Grammy awards (best R&B album for 2009’s Jennifer Hudson, and best musical theater album for 2017’s The Color Purple), and a Daytime Emmy Award for 2021’s Baba Yaga.

She joins an elite list of just 16 other EGOT members, including Whoopi Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Alan Menken, and fellow coach on The Voice John Legend.