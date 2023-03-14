Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Common’s Birthday Amid Romance Rumors: ‘One of the Brightest Lights’

Jennifer Hudson took to social media on Tuesday (March 14) to wished Common a happy birthday amid chatter the pair may have sparked a romance.

“Team Jhud pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only @common a very happy birthday on today!” the Jennifer Hudson Show host captioned a March 13 Instagram post alongside a smiling photo of herself and rapper.

Fans were quick to speculate about the pair’s prospective relationship status in the comments. “Is that a ‘Soft Launch Insta Offical,'” one wrote using a trio of winking emojis, while another questioned, “Is this confirmation or naw[?]”

“Oh so he BEEN in the picture huh,” a fan page speculated. A separate follower commented, “I don’t know but I heard on TMZ that Common is your new bew.” (Back in late February, the gossip site reported that Hudson and Common were spotted going out on a dinner date at Malibu hot spot Nobu.)

Common, who the American Idol alum tagged, shared her post in his Instagram Stories. “Thank You!” he wrote.

On her eponymous talk show, which has been renewed for a second season by Warner Bros. Discovery, Hudson has recently welcomed both DJ Khaled and Paula Abdul. The We the Best producer dished on picking the title for his most recent album God Did after receiving a particularly disappointing phone call, and the original American Idol judge looked back on Hudson’s controversial elimination from the reality juggernaut in seventh place back in Season 3.

For his part, Common most recently made his Broadway debut at the end of 2022 in Between Riverside and Crazy at Second Stage Theater.

Check out Hudson’s sweet birthday post for Common on her Instagram.