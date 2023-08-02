Jennifer Hudson Calls Common ‘a Beautiful Man’ Amid Dating Speculation

Jennifer Hudson and Common have been rumored to be dating since July of 2022, and the pair has played coy about the status of their relationship ever since. However, Hudson did give a hint as to what she thinks about the rapper’s looks in a brief conversation with TMZ.

“The rumors say a lot of things,” Hudson said when asked to clarify the status of her relationship. “He’s a beautiful man, I will give you that.” Elsewhere during her interaction with the media outlet, Hudson said “thank you” when told she and Common makes a beautiful couple.

Hudson and Common’s dating rumors first sparked once they were spotted spending time together while filming their upcoming action-thriller movie, Breathe. When asked about a potential romance after their first public outing, the talk show host stated that the moment was nothing more than co-workers going out to lunch during a break.

“People create their narratives of it and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel,” she told Entertainment Tonight last September. “We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments.”

Common hasn’t let too much slip of his and Hudson’s possible relationship, but also called her beautiful in a June interview with TODAY. “I’ve always been inspired by her,” he said. “She’s one of the most beautiful people I ever met on the planet. Incredible heart, and she’s just dope, man.”

Watch Hudson address her relationship with Common here.