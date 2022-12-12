Jennifer Coolidge Calls Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ the ‘Instigator’ for Her Latest Career Triumphs

Jennifer Coolidge sat down for a one-on-one conversation with Ariana Grande and credited the pop star for helping launch the career renaissance she’s been enjoying for the past several years.

“I’m curious if you know that when people ask about how my life has changed … Yes, I got to do White Lotus, but I think it really started with you asking me to be in the ‘Thank U, Next”‘ video,” the actress gushed to Grande as part of her Entertainment Weekly Entertainers of the Year cover story published Monday (Dec. 12).

“I mean, from there I got Promising Young Woman and this whole thing,” she continued. “You were sort of the instigator. I really believe that. I think if you hadn’t put me in ‘Thank U, Next’ and done that imitation, I don’t think I would be here where I am.”

While the “Positions” singer was quick to brush off the credit as “absolutely the most untrue thing I’ve ever heard in my life,” Coolidge was insistent. “No, I really think that! And I think it’s pretty cool,” the award-winning actress said. “I was kind of flatlining, and you got things going for me. I just want to thank you. I know you’re a very humble person, you wouldn’t admit to it, but I’m just going to thank you.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Coolidge dished to Ari on her comedy heroes (Catherine O’Hara, the casts of Monty Python and Absolutely Fabulous), her secrets to ad-libbing on set, what’s still on her career bucket list (a “really cool” Broadway play) and more.

Check out Coolidge’s uproarious Entertainer of the Year cover below.