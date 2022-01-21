Jennifer Coolidge Says Ariana Grande’s Impression of Her Revived Her Career

Jennifer Coolidge can thank Ariana Grande for the hilarious domino effect that relaunched her career.

The actress stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (Jan. 20), where the host mentioned to her that a number of guests have done impressions of her on the show.

“Who would’ve thought?” Coolidge, in her unmistakable voice, joked.

Fallon went on to show impressions by both Chloe Fineman and Ariana Grande, and Coolidge shared a sweet story about her reaction to Grande’s impression in particular.

“You should know that it was the beginning of a lot of cool things that have happened to me,” the White Lotus actress said of Grande’s Tonight Show appearance in 2018.”I was going through a dead zone [in my career] and not much was going on, and then Ariana did this imitation on your show and you encouraged her, and then, this ball got rolling.”

“My friend, who’s her age, Theresa, she was like, ‘You know, you should DM Ariana and just say that you thought it was a good imitation.’ And I was like, ‘No, she’s got like 260 million followers, those are robots! The robots answer the DMs. We will never, ever get to her,'” she continued. “Then, I did it anyway and this response came back. Then, next thing you know, I was going to her house getting a wardrobe fitting for ‘Thank U, Next.'”

In the music Grande’s 2018 single off her album of the same name, Grande recreates scenes from Legally Blonde (among other popular 2000’s comedies), and featured Coolidge reprising her role as manicurist Paulette — and, yes, the duo do the “bend and snap” together.

Watch Coolidge’s full interview with Fallon below.